The San Francisco Standard
Arts & Entertainment

Chappell Roan’s magical set proves she’s Outside Lands’ true headliner

A performer in a sequined blue and gold outfit is energetically dancing and singing on stage, while another musician in a sports jersey and shorts plays a white electric guitar.
Chappell Roan performs on the third day of Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

It might not have been as vertiginous as Grace Jones’ entrance in a 40-foot hoopskirt, but Chappell Roan’s arrival at Outside Lands was just as bombastic. Some 15 minutes before her set, a big-band golf cart parade trundled around Golden Gate Park’s Polo Field, announcing her presence.

Complete with drag queens, a full brass section and pink versions of Outside Lands mascots Ranger Dave and Ranger Ruth — it was a full-on Mardi Gras krewe, with jazzy renditions of “Hot to Go” and other songs. Roan is known for featuring local drag queens as openers at her shows, but this was next-level crowd work (although she didn’t appear to be part of it herself).

A band performs energetically on stage. The vocalist wears a sequined costume and golden boots, flanked by two guitarists in cheerleader outfits, against a pink background.
Chappell Roan tore into her set with "Feminomenon." | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A group of excited young people at a concert stands behind a metal barrier, waving and taking photos with their phones, smiling and cheering energetically.
As with Saturday night's headliner Sabrina Carpenter, some fans had waited for a long time to hold their positions in the front. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A massive crowd gathers outdoors, many wearing hats, with a large viewing platform and trees in the background. The scene suggests a busy event or concert.
Roan encouraged — or instructed — fans to wear pink, and several thousand seem to have obliged. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

She may not technically be a headliner, but Chappell Roan is the act of the moment, as much a “feminomenon” as the city’s biggest music festival has seen, getting hundreds of fans to wear pink cowboy hats largely on the strength of a single request via Instagram post. “If you’ve got something pink, get it up in the air!” she shouted at one point. 

Catapulted to fame on her 2020 single “Pink Pony Club” and 2023 full-length album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Roan has leveraged her popularity to become something that was very rare at festivals only a few years ago: an ultra-girly queer icon. With lyrics about ice cream, boys in fugly jeans, making out while the world collapses, moving to Saskatchewan and enticing a hot girl with the promise of a California king bed, Roan is a vulnerable, relatable star, charming fans enough to forget all about Charli XCX and brat summer for a minute. (The two get along, for what it’s worth.)

A group of people is excitedly dancing and cheering at an outdoor event, with one person taking a photo. They all exude joy and enthusiasm in various colorful outfits.
Among the highlights of the set was the singer instructing the crowd in the dance moves for "HOT TO GO." | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A joyful group of people at a concert, some wearing pink cowboy hats, sunglasses, and excited expressions, cheering and raising their hands enthusiastically.
Fans watch Chappell Roan perform on the third day of Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A vibrant concert scene shows a performer in a blue outfit, large screens with her image, and an audience with a person on someone's shoulders under &quot;OUTSIDE LANDS&quot; signage.
She played a number of fan favorites, like "My Kink Is Karma," "Good Luck, Babe" and "Red Wine Supernova." | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the release of “Hot to Go,” the song that’s soundtracked a million Instagram stories this year. So, Roan said, she was wearing the same blue sparkly leotard with gold belt and ropy epaulets that she wore in the video.

Opening with “Feminomenon,” she tore through fan favorites like “Red Wine Supernova,” and “My Kink Is Karma” and “Pink Pony Club” (with the requisite sing-along moment). Halfway through, she played “The Subway,” a soaring, as-yet-unreleased song rumored to be part of a forthcoming second album. She’s big enough now not to need anyone’s encouragement — but good luck, babe.

Post Malone returns after two years

One of Outside Lands’ strengths its track record of booking acts for the Lands End stage shortly before they achieve critical mass — Tame Impala and Lizzo are among the best examples — and anticipating shifts in popular taste. But 2024’s country-heavy lineup took a lot of people by surprise. Post Malone’s whip-cracking, fiddle-filled and pyrotechnic set built on his 2022 Outside Lands appearance, an earnest and well-received debut that did a lot to build his credibility as an artist.

Not even 30, he seems to be comfortable in this second career act, his raw voice and slightly goofy charisma suited to a genre he may be introducing to new audiences. When he asked the crowd “Y’all like George Strait” before diving into a cover, the response was perceptibly muted. Sure, Strait holds the record for number-one singles by any artist (60), but even if San Francisco doesn’t know that legend, at least everybody loves Post Malone.

But not without some confusion. Owing to their scruffiness and facial tattoos, at least a few people thought Post Malone was Teddy Swims, with one running fan exclaiming “He went on early!” as she bolted to the front, a few hours before Posty actually took the stage.

A woman in stylish black and white geometric patterned clothes sings into a microphone on stage, surrounded by energetic dancers under colorful lighting.
Crystal Waters played a short set, but the house diva's energy never flagged for a moment. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Crystal Waters triumphs in a brief, high-energy set

Once upon a time, there was a monthly afternoon dance party called Hard French at Mission-Bernal dive El Rio that people waited hours to get into. Eventually, it became a periodic event with Pride Sunday editions that featured Black divas like Evelyn “Champagne” King or Ronnie Spector. 

A group of people are dancing energetically on a decorated stage with colorful flags hanging above, illuminated by vibrant lights.
Waters invited fans up to the stage as surrogates after feigning that one her actual backup dancers sustained an injury. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

To cap off the weekend at the wonderful, high-energy queer dance zone Dolores’, Hard French brought out early ’90s house legend Crystal Waters, an 11th-hour addition to the festival lineuop. Along with two tightly choreographed male dancers, she positively annihilated “Gypsy Woman (La da dee la da da)” and her most recognizable hit, “100% Pure Love.” Waters fibbed that one of her boys had an injury as a pretext to summon dancers from the crowd, but that was 25 minutes of pure joy and mayhem, Dolores’ at its best.

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

