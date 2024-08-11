Skip to main content
‘We got mobbed’: Pony hat vendors can’t keep up with Chappell Roan-mania at Outside Lands

A woman is seen wearing a bright pink cowboy hat, with pink heart rhinestones by her eyes, and a pink horse-shaped earring. She has pink lipstick and detailed eye makeup.
Kristine Cavanah wears a bubblegum pink cowboy hat and horse earrings, a tribute to the rising pop star Chappell Roan’s song Pink Pony Club, ahead of her afternoon set at Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park on Sunday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Few Outside Lands acts inspire fervor anywhere near Chappell Roan, whose fans are storming Golden Gate Park Sunday in pink cowgirl and cowboy looks.

But for anyone who didn’t plan ahead, one festival vendor is selling cotton-candy-colored headgear, allowing everyone to join the Pink Pony Club — as the singer-songwriter specifically requested via her Instagram.

Two women are smiling and trying on pink cowboy hats inside a tent filled with shirts and colorful merchandise. The atmosphere is lively and festive.
Two women are smiling and trying on pink cowboy hats inside a tent filled with shirts and colorful merchandise. The atmosphere is lively and festive.
The Fruit Face booth can't keep the hats in stock, with owner Alec Huth having to dash out to her car to re-up on supplies. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two people are inside a vibrant, decorated booth. They are smiling and wearing pink cowboy hats, with one person lifting a large pink fluffy hat above their head.
Delaney Kuric, left, and Chole Coppola sell pink cowboy hats at their stand Fruit Face on the third day of Outside Lands Music Festival on Sunday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Alec Huth of Fruit Face SF, a local brand known for its rode-themed baby tees, simply cannot keep them in stock.

“I filled my wagon with as many as I could fit,” she said from the merch tent, where people waited in line for a piece of this year’s unquestioned feminomenon. “I had to walk to my car, which is parked kinda far — but I walked all the way there and filled it back up with hats.”

Huth and her two employees don’t know how many they’ve sold overall, but they estimate that it could be in the hundreds.

“We got mobbed, she said. “I’ve lost count.”

Even when she was able to get away from the booth and re-up, it took her a while to come back with that wagon, “because so many people were asking me to get a hat.”

It sounds like it might inspire a little craziness, with people snatching hats out of one another’s hands — but Roan’s entire persona of “faux-queen” drag empowerment would be at odds with such misbehavior.

Huth, who cited “Red Wine Supernova” as her favorite Chappell Roan song, confirmed everyone was well-behaved, and she would be able to go see the show.

“We’ve all been kind of rotating in and out,” she said, preventing any need to hang a proverbial back-in-45-minutes sign. “Chappell has been the one I’m most excited to see.”

A smiling person with a pink glittery hat accessory, pink eye makeup, and heart-shaped face gems. The background shows an outdoor setting with colorful, blurred objects.
Roman Doumbia poses for a portrait in Chappell Roan-themed gear on the third day of Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden on Sunday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two people dressed in vibrant pink outfits stand outdoors on a grassy area. One wears a pink jumpsuit and cow-print coat, the other a pink ruffled outfit with cowboy boots.
Ellie Spicoli, left, and Carissa Pierotti, right, clearly got the memo well before Roan issued a directive via Instagram Stories for fans to wear pink to the festival today. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
The image shows a person wearing a pink hat adorned with sparkling, dangling bead-like decorations. The person's eyes are closed and have blue eye shadow.
Kristi Bray poses for a portrait in Chappell Roan-themed makeup and a pink cowboy hat on the third day of Outside Lands Music Festival on Sunday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Sunday’s vibes are strong with country, so fans could ostensibly keep those hats on for the rest of the day. After Chappell Roan, the genre-spanning Georgia native Teddy Swims is on the docket, with Post Malone scheduled to play a country set and psychedelic alt-country superstar Sturgill Simpson closing out the weekend.

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

