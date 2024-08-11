But for anyone who didn’t plan ahead, one festival vendor is selling cotton-candy-colored headgear, allowing everyone to join the Pink Pony Club — as the singer-songwriter specifically requested via her Instagram .

Few Outside Lands acts inspire fervor anywhere near Chappell Roan, whose fans are storming Golden Gate Park Sunday in pink cowgirl and cowboy looks.

Alec Huth of Fruit Face SF, a local brand known for its rode-themed baby tees, simply cannot keep them in stock.

“I filled my wagon with as many as I could fit,” she said from the merch tent, where people waited in line for a piece of this year’s unquestioned feminomenon. “I had to walk to my car, which is parked kinda far — but I walked all the way there and filled it back up with hats.”

Huth and her two employees don’t know how many they’ve sold overall, but they estimate that it could be in the hundreds.

“We got mobbed, she said. “I’ve lost count.”