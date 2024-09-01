Candlelight vigil honors lives lost to San Francisco’s drug crisis

“As soon as I did that, the narrative changed,” she said. “Like, people started saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m so sorry. If we see him again, what can we tell him for you?’ It humanized him. And I realized how important it is for people to understand that even though they see someone who’s an addict, a drug addict on the streets, that it doesn’t mean they’re not worthy or loved, that they don’t have a family. They’re not throwaway people.”