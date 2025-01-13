The Giants won Verlander but lost out on Sasaki. Can they win the next star chase?

They had to try to sign Sasaki, even if the odds were never in their favor. It would’ve been malpractice if Posey — who was in on several of the previous free-agent pursuits led by Farhan Zaidi — opted out of this one just because he didn’t want his feelings hurt.



What the Giants have to do now is build themselves up to the point where somebody like Sasaki recognizes the momentum and comes running to sign up. It’s what they tried and failed to do in the years before Ohtani, Judge, and all the rest became available. That’s what got Zaidi fired. That’s why Posey is out front running things now.



And that’s why the Giants signed Adames in December and Verlander now. They’re different players at different positions and very different stages in their careers, but you can see the theme. The Giants want players with presence on the field and also off of it. This is not strictly about analytics, but it’s not dismissive of that kind of approach, either. It’s about a larger picture of production, accountability, and leadership.



“It’s interesting, watching both players go through their media sessions, I think we see both of these players, Adames and Verlander, they’re much more than just baseball players,” Minasian said. “They bring a lot to our clubhouse. And like Buster said, just walking in that clubhouse and just trying to have a standard of who we are and what we want to be.”



Posey briefly overlapped with Randy Johnson on the Giants in 2009, as Johnson was finishing off his amazing career and Posey was just starting his. And Posey didn’t deny that the Verlander signing is as much for fellow starters Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Kyle Harrison, and Hayden Birdsong — not to mention for catcher Patrick Bailey — as it is for the innings Verlander may give them this season.



“It means something to walk into a clubhouse and you’ve got a guy that’s truly a big-league vet,” Posey said. “It makes you want to be better — just their presence. And that may seem a little bit flippant, but it’s true. You walk in each morning, you look over and there’s Justin Verlander or Randy Johnson sitting at their locker, and you tell yourself, ‘Man, I’d better bring it today.’ You don’t want to let these guys down. You want to prove that you belong in the big leagues and have a chance to play alongside them.”



For his part, Verlander said he learned a lot from his health struggles last season — and the resulting lower velocity, 5-6 record, and 5.48 ERA. This off-season, in response to the shoulder issue that sidelined him last spring, he started his workouts a lot earlier and says he’s already throwing 92 mph. And he said he feels his mid-season neck injury was something that had been brewing for a few seasons and now it’s been addressed.



“It was one of the first questions Buster asked me,” Verlander said. “You know, ‘What are you doing? Do you still have the passion?’ And it’s a great question. I think I gave him a really long answer, longer than he intended on me giving him. But I think you can tell that the passion’s still there.”



The Giants will feel good seeing Verlander on the mound in their uniform for however many starts he can give them — 10, 15, 25, who knows? They might win a few more games directly due to this signing. They might contend for the playoffs. Heck, they might even get in there. And maybe the sight of watching Verlander (and Chapman, Adames, and everybody else) in October will convince some future superstar that he has to join this team. That’s the theory, anyway.



It didn’t happen in time to land Roki Sasaki. It might not be in time for the next superstar in the next cycle. But the Giants can’t stop trying. They just have to stop failing at it. Eventually.