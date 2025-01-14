Skip to main content
Toddler disfigured by burns after mom and babysitter failed to hospitalize her

The image shows a sign for UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay with an emergency icon and an arrow pointing right. The building includes UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.
The child was taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital seven to 14 days after sustaining serious burns. | Source: Isaac Ceja/The Standard
By Max Harrison-Caldwell

A San Francisco jury has convicted a mother and babysitter of failing to seek medical care for a severely burned toddler, leading to the child’s permanent disfigurement, the district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

The mother, Reneisha Devore, 29, was found guilty of mayhem and child endangerment. Diana Washington, 42, who babysat the 2-year-old, was convicted of child endangerment.

The girl suffered second- and third-degree burns over half her body. When she was brought to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Mission Bay on July 25, 2023, medical staff discovered her wounds were between seven and 14 days old.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was transferred to Saint Francis Memorial Hospital’s Bothin Burn Center, where she spent two months undergoing surgeries, skin grafts, and other treatments. Prosecutors said the delay in seeking medical care caused some second-degree burns to worsen to third-degree burns.

“This case was horrific,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office will always do everything we can to protect children and hold those who harm them accountable.”

Evidence presented at trial showed that both Devore and Washington were aware of the toddler’s injuries but did not seek help.

Both women remain in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 4. They could face several years in state prison.

Max Harrison-Caldwell can be reached at maxhc@sfstandard.com

