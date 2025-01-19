That came as a major blow to a population that had been growing after a long period of decimation. For more than 150 years, elephant seals were absent from Point Reyes after being hunted to near extinction for their blubber. According to the National Park Service, there were fewer than 1,000 in the world by 1910. After the Mexican and U.S. governments banned hunting elephant seals in the 1920s, the population began growing worldwide. As of 2022, an estimated 4,000 called Point Reyes home. It was difficult for researchers to get a good population count in the following two years because of the bad weather interrupting the breeding season.