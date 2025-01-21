Director Cord Jefferson on winning an Oscar and writing for love

As one of the few Black kids in Tucson, Arizona, Jefferson struggled with his identity and family dynamics. His white maternal grandparents had disowned his mother for marrying his Black father and returned Jefferson’s childhood letters unopened. He found an outlet for these early experiences of rejection in hip-hop and punk rock, with Notorious B.I.G.’s angry lyrics and Jawbreaker’s rejection of conformity speaking to his teenage alienation.

Despite success as a TV writer for series like “The Good Place,” “Station Eleven,” and “Watchmen,” for which he won an Emmy, Jefferson hit rock-bottom in 2018. “I would cry at random moments. I would cry in the shower alone. I would cry in my car alone,” he recalled. After his therapist diagnosed him with depression, Jefferson began a journey of self-discovery that would inform “American Fiction,” his directorial debut at age 42.