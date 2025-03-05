The future isn’t now: Giants send down top prospects Bryce Eldridge and Marco Luciano

Neither Eldridge nor Luciano was expected to make the Opening Day roster anyway, but the moves — Eldridge was reassigned, Luciano was optioned — come earlier than expected. The benefit, on the other hand, is that each will play more regularly in minor-league camp and be given more reps to learn their relatively new positions.

Those storylines took a sudden detour on Wednesday as both players were sent to the Giants’ minor-league camp at Papago Park, a somewhat surprising decision because appearing in Cactus League exhibitions provides young hitters opportunities to face big-league pitchers and impress the front office.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two of the biggest stories in Giants camp were expected to play out throughout spring training with Bryce Eldridge and Marco Luciano competing on diamonds across the Arizona desert and management getting long looks at the future of the franchise.

Eldridge, mostly a pitcher and designated hitter in high school and strictly an outfielder in 2023, his first year in pro ball, was converted to first base last season and quickly advanced through the four levels of the farm system. Luciano, a shortstop his entire career, has been moved to left field.

It won’t be surprising if Eldridge makes his major-league debut in 2025 and Luciano is called up at some point — unless he’s traded as catcher Joey Bart was last April. But until further notice, they’re minor-leaguers.

“At this point in time, we really don’t want to rush him,” manager Bob Melvin said of the 6-foot-7 Eldridge, who collected 23 homers and 92 RBIs across four stops last season. “Once he gets it all together and feels comfortable defensively and puts up big numbers, that’s when you’ll see him here. Whether that’s this year at some point in time, I’m not sure. But he moved up pretty quickly last year because of his bat.”