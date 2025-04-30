The Rockets appear to be swiping at Steph Curry’s thumb. The Warriors aren’t complaining

Curry sprained his thumb in late December and re-aggravated it in mid-March. The 37-year-old has also dealt with a pelvic contusion and, earlier in the season, bilateral knee tendinitis.

On at least two of Curry’s nine 3-point attempts in the Warriors’ 131-116 Game 5 loss to Houston , Rockets defenders appeared to smack his shooting hand as or after he released the ball. One play was whistled for a foul, but others were not. Neither Curry nor the Warriors are accusing the Rockets of acting maliciously. But they’ve recognized a pattern.

“You don’t think about it, and if it’s a foul, they should call it,” Curry said.

HOUSTON — With his right thumb wrapped in ice postgame — as it often has been during the second half of the season — Steph Curry shrugged off questions about how the Rockets are swiping down on his shooting hand on jump shots.

Curry said his thumb isn’t affecting him. Shortly after he initially injured it last winter, he went 8-for-8 from the 3-point line. This series, he dropped 31 points in Game 1 and 36 in Game 3.

Here are three examples of Houston’s closeouts. These were all deemed legal, though each bordered on the edge of the rule book.

One of the reasons Curry’s thumb is back in the spotlight is because a popular Warriors fan social media account zoomed in on a photo of him from Wednesday, which showed swelling.

High-fiving a shooter after he releases the ball is legal. But Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn’t a fan of the rule and its enforcement.

In fact, Kerr called the rule “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” and said all 30 coaches in the league would agree that it’s “idiotic.” He predicted that the competition committee will fix it this summer.

“The rule in the NBA is once the shot has been released, you’re allowed to hit the guy’s arm,” Kerr said. “So what’s happened in the league this year is players are always going to outsmart the rules, they know what they’re doing, so players all over the league are just taking shots at guys’ shooting hands after the release.

“Because they know it’s not going to be a foul. I’m very confident that next year the league will fix it, because it’s only a matter of time before somebody breaks a thumb or breaks a hand, whatever. But these are the rules. I do believe they’re allowed to call a flagrant if they want, if a guy winds up and takes a shot.”

No play this series would fit that description — winding up to take a swipe at Curry’s hand. The Rockets are merely taking advantage of what Kerr deems a faulty law, just as other teams do.