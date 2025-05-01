SF school gardeners abruptly lose their jobs, thanks to DOGE

It may be hard to explain to young kids, as the gardening programs in San Francisco schools were eliminated for reasons well beyond the family’s control. Last month, President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) slashed AmeriCorps funding, removing support for many volunteer programs nationwide, including the outdoor programs in the already struggling San Francisco Unified School District.

“They shared that the garden program and the very beloved gardening teacher are not going to be there anymore,” Gangitano said. “And they asked me, ‘Why?’”

When Nichole Gangitano’s children came home from school this week, they told her something worrisome.

At Argonne Elementary, the Climate Corps Education Outside (CCEO) program, which funds a garden educator through AmeriCorps, has been abruptly defunded too. As a result, their garden teacher’s last official day will be May 15.

“Through AmeriCorps, we’ve had [our gardening teacher] and resources that allowed our students to connect with nature, learn about sustainability, and experience hands-on science in our school garden,” wrote Commodore Sloat Elementary’s principal in a message to the school community. The principal urged families to contact their congressional representatives and push back against the cuts.

Other schools are scrambling to find ways to keep AmeriCorps-funded programs afloat.

Gangitano, a district parent in the Sunset District and a former AmeriCorps volunteer, said that her school leadership has urged the community to help with fundraising efforts so they can keep all the programs and staff.

AmeriCorps in SFUSD

SFUSD has received annual AmeriCorps funding—around $667,000—for more than a decade. In about 40 local public schools, AmeriCorps members provide services like running lunchtime clubs, organizing heritage month celebrations, or managing school “stores” that reward students for good behavior and academic effort. These services are carried out by 17 full-time and about 20 part-time AmeriCorps members.

Some AmeriCorps programs operate outside of direct district control, such as garden education and other children’s enrichment programs, where parent donations help partially fund the volunteer positions.

However, SFUSD’s AmeriCorps support, both direct and indirect, is at risk.

Since Trump took office, AmeriCorps has demanded that local school districts comply with his “anti-DEI” policies, or funding will be canceled. Last month, SFUSD filed a lawsuit in partnership with the City Attorney’s Office against AmeriCorps, challenging what the city describes as illegal conditions that AmeriCorps attempted to impose on its grant recipients.

The City Attorney’s Office said a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking those new conditions and preventing AmeriCorps from rescinding SFUSD’s grant. A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for May 30, 2025.