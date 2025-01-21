Autumn DeGrazia (she/her) is a currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism and completing a minor in Spanish at San Francisco State University. In Fall 2024, she acted as the visual editor for Xpress, a student-run publication. She previously attended Solano Community College where she obtained her associate degree in French. After graduation, she plans to pursue bilingual photojournalism at an international level. When not working, Autumn assists marine survival training courses at California State University, Maritime Academy and can be found exploring outdoors.