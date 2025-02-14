Skip to main content
Married by the mayor: Hundreds wed at City Hall on Valentine’s Day

A couple is exchanging rings in a ceremony while a man, possibly an officiant, watches them approvingly. They are smiling and dressed formally.
Mayor Daniel Lurie officiates the wedding of Samir Awan, left, and Alicia Cormie on Friday at City Hall. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard
By Autumn DeGrazia

It’s not every day the mayor officiates a wedding at City Hall. But on Valentine’s Day, two lucky couples said “I do” under the watchful gaze of Mayor Daniel Lurie.

On a typical day, the office of the county clerk officiates 28 City Hall weddings. But on Friday, there were more than 250, on all four floors of the building, with couples getting 10 minutes or less to tie the knot. The mass weddings have become an annual tradition at City Hall. 

Lurie officiated two ceremonies starting at 9 a.m. on the steps of the grand staircase in the rotunda. The first lucky couple was Amazon Web Services worker Samir Awan and Google staffer Alicia Cormie.

“We’ve both been in the city for more than 10 years, and we met five years ago,” Cormie said. “The city is very close to our hearts. We just found out three days ago that the mayor will be officiating our wedding.”

A couple in formal attire shares a kiss on a grand staircase. The setting is elegant and ornate, with intricate railings and decorative walls.
David Lopez, left, and Jackie Aguilar are among hundreds of couples that were married at City Hall on Valentine's Day. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard
A couple dances on a patterned marble floor. The man in a dark suit twirls the woman, who's wearing a vibrant red dress, creating a dynamic swirl.
A couple dances in the rotunda. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard
Two people sit at a table, one in a black robe with a red hat, the other in a white suit and cowboy hat. There are heart decorations and a sign saying &quot;YOU'RE SWEET.&quot;
Marriage commissioners Patricia Mazzucco and John Pleskach help couples with their licenses. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard
A male judge, wearing a robe and tie, speaks to a couple. A female judge sits next to him. A red cupid with a heart decorates the wall behind them.
Commissioner Ned Moran speaks with a couple about their wedding. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard
Two people are holding hands on a grand staircase, likely during a ceremony, with a person officiating. Others stand on either side, watching.
Jack Ryder, left, and Bartolomeo Magnani are married by Lurie on the grand staircase. | Source: Autumn DeGrazia/The Standard

