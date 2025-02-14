Married by the mayor: Hundreds wed at City Hall on Valentine’s Day

It’s not every day the mayor officiates a wedding at City Hall. But on Valentine’s Day, two lucky couples said “I do” under the watchful gaze of Mayor Daniel Lurie.

On a typical day, the office of the county clerk officiates 28 City Hall weddings. But on Friday, there were more than 250, on all four floors of the building, with couples getting 10 minutes or less to tie the knot. The mass weddings have become an annual tradition at City Hall.

Lurie officiated two ceremonies starting at 9 a.m. on the steps of the grand staircase in the rotunda. The first lucky couple was Amazon Web Services worker Samir Awan and Google staffer Alicia Cormie.