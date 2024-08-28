Brandon Reynolds

Brandon has been a journalist for more than 20 years. He was the Editor-in-Chief of SF Weekly and has written for The Atlantic, Wired, San Francisco and Los Angeles magazine. He is a radio reporter for LA’s KCRW and co-hosts a news podcast called JOURNOS. He once spent two months on a Coast Guard icebreaker in Antarctica that broke down a lot and is now writing a book about LA’s famous mountain lion, P-22, and how we turn wild critters into celebrities. He’s already started working with Jonah, Noah, and Alex on enterprise stories.