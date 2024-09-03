Photos: SF hotel workers strike as part of a national protest

Thousands of hotel workers with Unite Here Local 2 took to downtown streets over the Labor Day weekend to call for increased wages, better conditions, and an end to pandemic-era staffing cuts.

“We have been without a contract since Aug. 15, when it expired, and they have not wanted to reach an agreement with the union,” said Sandra Marroquin, a housekeeper at the Palace Hotel. Marroquin, 36, said in Spanish that workers are feeling the pressure of a reduced labor force.

“Sometimes they give you more work, and nobody protests because they are afraid that from one day to the next they will fire you,” she said.

The strikes were part of protests held in San Francisco, San Jose, and San Diego, as well as Baltimore, Boston, Seattle, Honolulu, Kauai, and Greenwich, Conn. All told, 26 hotels were affected, with more than 10,000 workers marching, according to the union.

In San Francisco, workers marched at four downtown hotels — the Hilton Union Square, Palace Hotel, Westin St. Francis, and Grand Hyatt San Francisco — as well as the Grand Hyatt at SFO.

Norma Brambila, 55, has worked as a housekeeper at the Hilton Union Square for six years. Marching Sunday afternoon, she said the staffing cuts since the pandemic are obvious.

“The workforce has reduced, I would say, 50%; specifically, my shift — the p.m. shift,” she said, noting that whereas once there were a dozen housekeepers working overnight in the three towers of the city’s largest hotel, there are now five or six.

“We have to travel a lot, and the rooms, because they have been vacant, are dirty for several days,” she said. “Nobody’s cleaning them.”