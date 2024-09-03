Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Photos: SF hotel workers strike as part of a national protest

Thousands of hotel workers took to the streets over the holiday weekend to call for improved pay and a reversal of pandemic-era staffing cuts.

A group of people holding "On Strike" signs, including names like "Westin St. Francis" and "Hilton Union Square," are protesting on a city street.
Unite Here Local 2 organized thousands of workers over the Labor Day weekend to march for improved pay and the reversal of pandemic-era staffing cuts. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
By Brandon Reynolds

Thousands of hotel workers with Unite Here Local 2 took to downtown streets over the Labor Day weekend to call for increased wages, better conditions, and an end to pandemic-era staffing cuts.

“We have been without a contract since Aug. 15, when it expired, and they have not wanted to reach an agreement with the union,” said Sandra Marroquin, a housekeeper at the Palace Hotel. Marroquin, 36, said in Spanish that workers are feeling the pressure of a reduced labor force.

“Sometimes they give you more work, and nobody protests because they are afraid that from one day to the next they will fire you,” she said.

The strikes were part of protests held in San Francisco, San Jose, and San Diego, as well as Baltimore, Boston, Seattle, Honolulu, Kauai, and Greenwich, Conn. All told, 26 hotels were affected, with more than 10,000 workers marching, according to the union.

In San Francisco, workers marched at four downtown hotels — the Hilton Union Square, Palace Hotel, Westin St. Francis, and Grand Hyatt San Francisco — as well as the Grand Hyatt at SFO.

Norma Brambila, 55, has worked as a housekeeper at the Hilton Union Square for six years. Marching Sunday afternoon, she said the staffing cuts since the pandemic are obvious.

“The workforce has reduced, I would say, 50%; specifically, my shift — the p.m. shift,” she said, noting that whereas once there were a dozen housekeepers working overnight in the three towers of the city’s largest hotel, there are now five or six.

“We have to travel a lot, and the rooms, because they have been vacant, are dirty for several days,” she said. “Nobody’s cleaning them.”

Organizers said 2,000 to 2,500 workers were on the picket line over the weekend. Because they marched during their normal shift times, it was a 24-hour rotation. (During the midnight-6 a.m. shift, workers marched but didn’t chant.)

Related

A woman stands in front of a Marriott hotel entrance. She has shoulder-length hair, wears a black vest over a gray shirt, and looks contemplatively to the side.
Hotel workers’ dilemma: Strike, or accept harsh new normal?

Juan Pablo Ramos, 48, has worked at the Westin St. Francis for 16 years. Like Brambila, he says employees have been stretched thin.

“The abuse is a little more marked [now], because they already switch us from one department to another, wanting us to cover, say, three or four areas so that we do the same work without the corresponding payment for the job they want us to do,” he said in Spanish.

The hotel industry’s trade organization, the American Hotel & Lodging Association, reports that hotels lost 680,000 employees during the pandemic and have hired 400,000. A trade-group survey found that two-thirds of hotels had staffing shortages as of January.

“I had a similar experience in the last strike, five years ago, and we achieved it,” Ramos said. “So I don’t see why we can’t make it this time. It happened right here five years ago.”

A woman in glasses and a blue jacket holds an &quot;ON STRIKE&quot; sign that reads &quot;One job should be enough.&quot; She's standing on a busy urban sidewalk.
Hilton housekeeper and Local 2 union member Norma Brambila says staffing is half what it was before the pandemic. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A group of people are marching on a sunny day, holding signs that read &quot;ON STRIKE&quot; with &quot;WESTIN ST. FRANCIS&quot; printed below. They appear determined and organized.
Hotel workers and Local 2 union members picket outside the Westin St. Francis at Union Square. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A woman in a black shirt stands in front of a hotel holding a sign reading &quot;ON STRIKE: PALACE HOTEL.&quot; An American flag is seen in the background.
Palace Hotel worker Sandra Marroquin worries that hotels want to dissolve the union. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A group of people, holding signs reading &quot;ON STRIKE&quot; and &quot;Hilton Union Square,&quot; gathered for a protest. Some have megaphones, engaging with a passerby.
Hotel workers picket outside the Hilton Union Square. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A group of people marches on a city street, holding strike signs with messages like &quot;On Strike,&quot; &quot;One job should be enough,&quot; and &quot;Honk please.&quot;
Sandra Marroquin, pickets during her normal shift. Workers marched day and night over the weekend. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
People carrying &quot;On Strike&quot; signs walk along a sidewalk, their silhouettes stark against the backdrop of a gray building and an empty street.
The union estimates that up to 2,500 workers in San Francisco took part in the demonstration. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A man with a backpack picks up a protest sign near a pile of other signs leaning against a building. The signs read, &quot;ON STRIKE,&quot; &quot;MAKE THEM PAY,&quot; and &quot;RESPECT OUR WORK.&quot;
The union organized strikes in three California cities and six in other states. All told, more than 10,000 workers marched. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

Additional reporting by Manuel Orbegozo.
Brandon Reynolds can be reached at breynolds@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

HotelsLaborNewsPolitics & Policy