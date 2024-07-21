At age 62, Consuelo Escorsia, a cleaner at the Marriott Marquis in downtown San Francisco, can practically see her retirement when she closes her eyes. Once she’s done with her career, she yearns to return home to El Salvador’s southern coast.

After giving over 35 years of her life to the hotel, it stands to reason she should be slowing down by now. Instead, ever since the business reopened after Covid shutdowns, her workload has tripled due to staffing cuts—causing her body to break down just as she’s about to reach her dream.

“The way they’re treating us, it’s as if they don’t see us as human anymore,” Escorsia said, clutching her repaired wrist after a morning shift last week. In the past five years, she’s had three surgeries because of what the work has done to her body over time. Changing dozens of tall trash cans a day hasn’t gotten easier with age, Escorsia said.