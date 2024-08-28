On her blog, Kessler, 74, writes extensively about how the animals live, and how we should live with them. She has names for them and keeps track of the 100 or so living in more than a dozen family units, from the Presidio to Golden Gate Park to Glen Canyon Park. On this August evening, she walks by hastily posted signs warning of coyotes in the area. She points out the grove where “the incident” occurred — the incident that prompted the appearance of all the signs.

But Janet Kessler is here, like she is many mornings or evenings, looking for real nature — nature that belongs here, even if a lot of people don’t think it does. Kessler is looking for coyotes, as she has done just about every day, dawn and dusk, since 2007, when she appointed herself the documenter of the city’s packs.

A few weeks before, a coyote in the botanical garden bit a 5-year-old who got too close to her den. Afterward, officers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture killed three coyotes.

Kessler is frustrated by the whole thing. “We humans shape who the coyotes become by our own behaviors,” she told me, and imparted her mantra: “Love their wildness at a distance, and let them be wild.”

Kessler, aka “the Coyote Lady,” is beloved or notorious, depending on whom you ask. On one hand, she has worked with Bay Area scientists, but she’s no scientist. She’s also vocal in her critiques of the city, as in the killing of the three coyotes. She wrote on Instagram, “Right now, San Francisco [Recreation and Parks Department and animal control] are senselessly and systematically trapping and killing, one by one, an entire family of coyotes in the Botanical Garden for its natural protective denning behavior.”

Deb Campbell of San Francisco Animal Care and Control objects to Kessler’s characterization, pointing out that when a human gets bitten, her agency turns it over to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which in turn calls in the feds: the USDA. After the USDA shot the coyotes, they matched the DNA from one of those coyotes to DNA recovered from the girl’s bite. “An entire family was not killed,” she said. The whole incident is a window into the complex levels of bureaucracy — local, state, and federal — involved in even a minor case of animal management, which in turn complicates the story of who takes responsibility for urban wildlife, and how.

“This was awful and heartbreaking,” said Campbell, “but it was out of our hands.”