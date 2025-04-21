Kerry Crowley is the sports editor at The Standard. Kerry has spent nearly a decade covering Bay Area sports, most recently juggling roles as an on-air host at KNBR while working at The Athletic, where he coordinated major event coverage and managed the outlet’s digital presence on New York Times platforms. He began his career as a multimedia journalist covering college football in Arizona before spending five seasons reporting on the San Francisco Giants for various local outlets. Kerry is a fifth-generation San Franciscan and grew up playing baseball and football at playgrounds around the city.