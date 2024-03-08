Why have corporations, unions and associations put up more than $10 million that Gov. Gavin Newsom is using for state and national advertisements featuring him? The answer is that Newsom has delivered billions of state dollars to them.

Of the $956 billion in spending appropriated in the first five years of Newsom’s governorship, the vast majority went to programs and compensation that benefit corporations, unions and associations that donate to the governor and state legislators. About 40% of that spending is required by the constitution but the other 60%—more than $500 billion over those five years—was appropriated under statutes enacted and amended by the governor and Legislature.

Because most of that spending takes the form of payments to service providers, the principal recipients are corporations and employees providing those services. Examples include health care corporations and hospitals like Sutter Health and Kaiser, doctors and nurses, and prison guards and other state employees represented by 21 units that collectively bargain with the governor for contracts that award billions in pay and benefits.

You can’t blame them for trying to influence the governor. Huge sums of money are involved and the returns they can earn on political investments exceed those earned by the most successful venture capitalists. For example, over those five years, the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, which represents prison guards, donated less than $3 million to Newsom and his ballot measure committees while, coincidentally or otherwise, annual spending from the general fund on salaries for prison personnel rose by $1.36 billion to $7.1 billion, even as the inmate population declined. Pension and other benefits for prison personnel cost an additional $3.8 billion.

But you can blame the governor for succumbing to their influence. That’s because the negative consequences of Faustian bargains made by California governors with presidential ambitions fall on others. The reason the state spends more on the compensation and benefits for prison employees than on the 700,000 students attending California State University and the University of California is that students and alumni aren’t meaningful political donors. It really is that simple. Likewise, if you’re wondering why Newsom wasn’t willing to stand up for K-12 kids against school employee unions during the pandemic, the answer is that he knows their opposition could be fatal to his presidential ambitions.