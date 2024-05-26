On Friday, beloved video game company Nintendo announced it would be opening its second-ever retail store in the United States in San Francisco. (Doom loop? More like a kaboom loop!) Like many of you, we’re pretty excited. So excited, in fact, we started thinking about which San Francisco icons could play which Nintendo characters. Here, we present our scientifically unimpeachable results.
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson: Mario and Luigi
Obviously, the Splash Bros. are the perfect people to stand in for the Smash Bros. Steph is Mario because he is the franchise. Klay is Luigi because he’s taller. For both increasingly geriatric Warriors, the hurry-up music is playing because their time is running out.
Aaron Peskin: Donkey Kong
Cantankerously throwing out obstacles, whether they are barrels, fireballs, or regulatory impediments. The original NPMBY—No Plumbers in My Backyard.
Sam Altman: Kirby
The pink puffball sucks up everything—enemies, blocks, entire industries—and then becomes an imitation of them. Isn’t that what ChatGPT is?
Elon Musk: Wario
Greedy, pasty, and the villain everyone loves to hate. Heck, he even played the character on SNL!
MUNI: Princess Peach
Perpetually imperiled, perpetually in need of saving. This is obviously MUNI (unless it’s BART.) Thank you MTA Chief Jeffrey Tumlin, but your princess is in another castle.
RFK Jr. and Nicole Shanahan: Link and Princess Zelda
A true power couple, united in their quest to free our kingdom from the force of evil (cellphone radiation). Also—with all the items Link picks up throughout the games, isn’t it a little suspicious he never uses a vaccine? We’re just asking questions.
Mark Zuckerberg: Mr. Game and Watch
Not actually a human being, but a surprisingly effective simulation.
Brock Purdy: Yoshi
Cute, lovable, an absolute winner. 12/10—a true friend.
London Breed: Mayor Pauline
The Mayor of New Donk City is fed up with all this bullshit, too.
Crypto Bros: Koopas and Goombas
They’re not the brightest, but they sure are persistent. Pro tip: Jump on their heads for bonus points.
Daniel Lurie: Toad
Generally well-meaning yet hapless and somehow sitting on the biggest pile of golden coins in the whole Mushroom Kingdom.
Bruce Lee: Captain Falcon
Born in San Francisco, Bruce Lee allegedly had hands registered as lethal weapons. To which we reply with two words: FALCON PUNCH.
Kamala Harris: Samus Aran
An action hero who climbs to the top in a venue usually dominated by men and monsters (or in Donald Trump’s case, both). This has been Kamala Harris in the past—will it be her again in November?
Timothy Leary: Dr. Mario
The LSD guru was not legally a medical doctor (he had a Ph.D. in psychology)—but the way he flings pills, neither was “Dr.” Mario.
Karl the Fog: Jigglypuff
Go ahead, name two iconic floaters who are more beloved. We dare you.
Bippers: Nabbit
Don't look now, but they just stole the laptop you left in your car. Game over.