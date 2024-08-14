A San Francisco jury this summer found David DePape, the man who in 2022 broke into Nancy Pelosi’s Pacific Heights home and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer, guilty of five felony charges.

I was one of the jurors.

The trial that followed DePape’s conviction and sentencing in federal court left me emotionally drained, revisiting gory evidence in my nightmares and agonizing over whether I’d correctly interpreted the subjective concept of “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Yet I emerged deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a citizen participant in the judicial process.

Being a juror wasn’t a job I wanted, especially on a high-profile trial expected to last weeks and include bloody images (the attack left Paul Pelosi with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury) and testimony about conspiracy theories that underscore the country’s deep and disturbing divides. A number of jurors worried about maintaining their privacy during such a politically charged case and felt rattled by the press gathered just outside the San Francisco courtroom.

The other jurors ranged in age from 22 to 64 and live in neighborhoods across the city, from the Excelsior to Cole Valley, the Richmond to the Castro. As it turns out, Zach, the foreman, lives four blocks from me, a new familiar face in the neighborhood.

The jury included Matthew, a platform developer at a biotech company focused on cancer research. On breaks, we talked about his work and laughed about other potential jurors whose jobs require high levels of critical thinking, yet they suddenly became incapable of it when asked whether they could be fair and impartial. One woman said she couldn’t consider the facts objectively because she’s morally opposed to violence (as if the rest of us support it).

I thought of the bonds I’d forged with my fellow jurors during the trial’s darkest moments, such as when Paul Pelosi testified from the witness box just feet away from me. He recounted the October night when he woke to the sight of DePape looming over his bed, wielding a hammer and demanding to know where his wife was. Following the violent attack, he testified, he had to learn to walk again and still struggles with balance and dizzy spells. My dad suffered a traumatic brain injury that changed his life forever, so those details hit me extra hard.

Another difficult moment came when the court clerk read the guilty verdict on one charge that had initially divided the jury down the middle. As the verdict was delivered, my hands shook, and I saw tears in the eyes of another juror. We had pored over the evidence and debated the definition of words like “intent,” but knowing we were thorough didn’t lessen the enormity of holding sway over another person’s life.

The defendant had struggled with mental health issues and lived a difficult, isolated life, the defense told us in opening arguments. But it was only after we delivered the verdicts and left the courthouse that I learned a guilty ruling on the aggravated kidnapping charge means DePape faces a life sentence without possibility of parole.

DePape committed a horrible crime, but he had already been sentenced to 30 years in an earlier federal trial. I knew additional sentencing was the judge’s job, not mine, but I couldn’t help wondering whether my decision had ruined any chance the defendant had of a life beyond his crime. (The sentencing hearing will take place in late September at the earliest.)