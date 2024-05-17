Skip to main content
Pelosi hammer attacker David DePape sentenced to 30 years in prison

A still from policy body cam footage showing David Depape and Paul Pelosi struggle over a hammer in the threshold of a home.
A still from police footage shows David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer. | Source: Courtesy San Francisco Superior Court
By Associated Press

David DePape, the man who attacked Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer at their San Francisco home, was sentenced Friday in federal court to 30 years in prison.

The defendant faced 40 years in prison, as prosecutors recommended. He was convicted last fall on two federal counts for assaulting Paul Pelosi and attempting to kidnap then-speaker Pelosi when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home in October 2022.

Prosecutors urged a harsher punishment because they say DePape intended to “promote a federal crime of terrorism.”

A photo closeup of David DePape.
David DePape, pictured in Berkeley in 2013, attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer on Oct. 28, 2022. | Source: Michael Short/SF Chronicle via Getty Images

In a court filing, the feds noted DePape’s lack of remorse as well as his own words post-arrest when he said he planned to kidnap Pelosi to force her to expose Democrats’ supposed lies about former President Donald Trump. Prosecutors cited DePape’s statement to police that he would “break her kneecaps if she lied to him.”

But today’s sentencing won’t be the end of the painful courtroom saga for Pelosi’s family. DePape still faces five state charges, including attempted murder. His state trial is expected to start soon, possibly this month.

Aaron Bennett, spokesman for Pelosi, the House’s speaker emerita, issued this statement on behalf of the Pelosi family:

“The Pelosi family couldn’t be prouder of their Pop and his tremendous courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and in testifying in this case. Speaker Pelosi and her family are immensely grateful to all who have sent love and prayers over the last 18 months as Mr. Pelosi continues his recovery.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

