But who is David DePape? Here’s everything we know so far:

SFPD said that at approximately 2:27 a.m. on Friday morning, officers responded to a call on the 2600 block of Broadway in the Pacific Heights neighborhood, where they observed Mr. Pelosi and DePape in the home, both holding onto a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and immediately assaulted him with it. Officers then tackled the suspect, SFPD Chief Bill Scott said at a press conference.

He has been taken into custody and will be charged with attempted murder among other felony charges, SFPD said.

DePape is associated with nudist activist and conspiracy theorist Gypsy Taub and reportedly shares children with her.

Inti Gonzalez said in a blog post she emailed to The Standard that she was the daughter of DePape and Taub, the latter of whom made headlines for years with her nudist activism.

Gonzalez wrote that her mother kicked DePape out “because of his toxic behavior,” adding that he was “never violent, yelled, or even swore.”

“This attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband came as a shock to me, though not much,” she said in the blog. She also wrote that she loved her father and believed that “he did genuinely try to be a good person but the monster in him was always too strong for him to be safe to be around.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener remembers seeing DePape hanging around the Castro with Taub. “I do recall him because he was very associated with Gypsy Taub, who was one of the ringleaders (of the nudity protests) from 12 years ago,” said Wiener, who represented the Castro as a supervisor before joining the state Legislature.

“He would be there with her and always seemed to me to be part of that network,” Wiener continued. “And, of course, Gypsy Taub was a conspiracy theorist. She was a 9/11 denier. So, it’s not surprising to me to see this guy be a conspiracy theorist who now apparently has migrated far right.”

People were seen going in and out of what is believed to be Taub’s Berkeley home or former residence on Woolsey Street. There was a sign posted on the door reading, “(sic) no news reporrters go away.”

A neighbor who asked not be named told The Standard they have seen DePape outside the Berkeley home as recently as two weeks ago. They said DePape was part of a “collective” that regularly stayed at the house.