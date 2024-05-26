“I remember the dot-com crash and the Great Recession, but there was never a thought that it wasn’t going to come back,” said Channon, the firm’s co-founder. “This time, the myth seemed to be ‘Oh this is it, it’s done. It’s finished. Run.’ That was what was so irritating.”

If Parker Channon is a little obsessed with the word, it's because, as an ad guy, he knows great branding when he sees it. And, unfortunately, in his eyes, the “Doom Loop” moniker that has attached itself to San Francisco is the stickiest kind of great branding. Unable to fight it, he's determined to do the next best thing: subvert it.

Doom is everywhere you look. There's the circular Doom Spiral Bar in the center of the space at 22 Battery St. There’s the Doom Spiral bus prop in the corner. Even the walls are painted a specific shade called Doom Blue developed with the help of Pantone.

One of the first things you notice when you walk into Duncan Channon's 10th-floor office is the smashed Muni bus mural with the “Doom Spiral” logo in the transit agency’s iconic “Worm” font prominently displayed on its side.

When the idea for an ironic spin on the Doom Spiral was presented to the rest of the firm, there were a few skeptics, but Channon reassured employees that it wasn’t a negative take, but rather a sendup of the city’s critics.

“It was never about making light of the situation, but it was making fun of those people who called San Francisco’s death too early again for the umpteenth time,” Channon said. “The logo for the city is a phoenix rising from the ashes.”

So why Doom Spiral versus the more oft-cited Doom Loop? The reason is relatively prosaic. The two words look better stacked in the typography that the firm’s chief creative officer reverse-engineered from Muni’s design.

Whatever it’s called, Channon fully admits that from the perspective of an advertising exec, the narrative around San Francisco has been viral to a degree that makes it hard to combat. He recounted stories of work trips to New York or a recent vacation to Italy, where the overarching response from people was pity about San Francisco’s decline and destruction.