Combine these decisions with California’s Proposition 209 — which bans the use of race, ethnicity, or sex as criteria in public employment, contracting, or education — and it’s clear there’s a strong foundation for a successful lawsuit against San Francisco’s identity-based cash transfer programs.

For example, in American Alliance for Equal Rights vs. Fearless Fund Management, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in June held that a privately funded grant program open only to Black women was “substantially likely” to violate a federal law prohibiting intentional racial discrimination in contracting. The 11th Circuit’s ruling is a preliminary injunction, not a final decision, and the court doesn’t have jurisdiction in California. But the ruling sets a precedent for legal challenges to similar race-based grant programs in San Francisco.

Following landmark decisions in federal court, the legal landscape has shifted decisively against public and private programs that offer preferential treatment to those of a given race, sex, or other protected characteristic. Though the most recent decisions focused on race-based affirmative action in college admissions and privately funded programs , they open all federally funded programs to potential lawsuits based on the same legal logic: that the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibit identity-based discrimination.

Though I’m not a lawyer, anyone following recent news can see there’s a strong case to be made that Dream Keeper, along with a handful of other race- and gender-specific City Hall initiatives, aren’t simply corrupt; they’re illegal under state and federal law.

The scandal unfolding around the Dream Keeper Initiative — the $300 million investment in programs aimed at supporting San Francisco’s Black community — is a case study in the ethics violations and mismanagement rampant in city partnerships with nonprofits.

A spreading legal quagmire

So what are the most visible violators of our laws against race-based preferences?Consider Dream Keeper’s Downpayment Assistance Loan Program, or DALP, which provides several classes of residents with a $30,000 “wealth building grant” and a $500,000 deferred second loan with no interest and no monthly payments required. The program most likely violates both Prop. 209 and the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.

Although Dream Keeper’s DALP eligibility requirements don’t explicitly state that applicants must be Black, they are given priority if they live in one of four HOPE SF public housing developments, receive Section 8 housing vouchers, or were displaced due to an earlier city redevelopment project. Dream Keeper money itself predominantly goes to programs serving Black residents, and the city has a separate DALP aimed at the general population. So it’s reasonable to infer that admission to the Dream Keeper DALP is effectively race-based — a straightforward violation of Prop. 209.

Similar programs elsewhere have been successfully challenged on these grounds. Minnesota’s Legislature was forced to shutter its Down Payment Assistance Grant Program for buying farmland, which prioritized racial minorities, women, and members of the LGBTQ+ community for $15,000 grants. It was hit with a lawsuit claiming the program violated the Equal Protection Clause.

San Diego is fending off a near-identical lawsuit alleging that what was once known as the Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color First-Time Homebuyer Program, which provides $40,000 grants, violates the 14th Amendment. There’s little reason to think Dream Keeper DALP grants, which dwarf these other programs in scale, would be on firmer legal ground.