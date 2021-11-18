Bilal Mahmood, entrepreneur and scientist, on why he’s running

Bilal Mahmood, an entrepreneur, scientist and former policy analyst, is not a conventional candidate for state assembly: he’s spent much of his career in the technology sector, working in product development and analytics roles at startups. More recently, he created a fund that studies and donates money to social causes in the Bay Area, such as combating anti-Asian violence and income support for restaurant workers. He also served a stint as a national policy advisor for the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Obama, but has never held political office.

Mahmood has earned the endorsements of the South West Asian North African (SWANA) SF Democratic Club, the moderate-leaning political action group Grow SF, as well as parent activists Meredith Willa-Dodson, Matt Brezina and Robin Pham, prosecutor Nancy Tung, and others.

Asked about his lack of political experience compared to competitors, Mahmood argued that career politicians in San Francisco haven’t shown results and that it is time for a new approach. He linked the city’s issues—from a floundering school district to housing and transit—to politicians using local offices as a stepping stone for higher positions rather than long-term problem solving.

“Over the last five to 10 years, inequality is up. The number of people who are unhoused is up. The number of people with opioid overdoses is up. The housing prices have gone up,” Mahmood said. “So if that's what political leadership gets us today, then I think something is fundamentally off.”