Matt Haney, District 6 supervisor, on why he’s running

On housing, Haney notes that his district, which has historically generated a disproportionate amount of the city’s overall new housing stock, has seen thousands of new housing units approved since he was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2018. Earlier on, Haney opposed a state bill, SB 35, that streamlined housing production in cities that were falling short of state-mandated minimums, but later came to support the bill. He told the SF Standard that cities must strike a balance between local control and broader mandates to make progress on a persistent housing shortage statewide.