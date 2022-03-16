‘Like quicksand’: Tenderloin residents worry that emergency order is just shifting problems around

But existing operations haven’t brought much in the way of visible results, according to many Tenderloin locals.

The expiration of the current declaration, which is largely a legal formality according to the mayor’s office, signifies a transition to more permanent staffing at a service respite facility called the linkage center—the centerpiece of the mayor’s plan. Under a third declaration signed by Breed on Monday, the state of emergency will continue with a focus of sustaining operations already underway until June 30.

Uncertainty looms over the Tenderloin neighborhood as Mayor London Breed’s state of emergency declaration, as it's currently written, will expire on Thursday, leaving residents and some officials disillusioned by a perceived lack of change in the neighborhood and wondering what happens from here.

Adnan Alameri, a twenty-year resident and parent in the Tenderloin, was one of many neighborhood residents who rallied in front of City Hall in November and delivered a letter to Breed, pleading for solutions to crime and open-air drug dealing in the neighborhood. The letter demanded an immediate coordinated response to improve safety in the neighborhood.

Alameri said he left a November town hall meeting with Breed feeling encouraged about the prospect for change in the Tenderloin. But to this point, he said, none of the desired outcomes have come true.

“I don’t even feel like [the emergency ordinance] started yet,” Alameri said. “Everything we were asking for hasn’t gotten done.”

“On a couple blocks you’ll see a little change, but then two weeks later they’re all back,” added Raymond Ludwick, a Tenderloin resident of 28 years who said that he hasn’t seen any difference under the emergency. “I’ve seen it all: stabbings, shootings, overdoses.”

Aref Elgaali, owner of Zoul Cafe, said that he’s seen a slight difference but that he still finds people sleeping outside his doorstep on a daily basis. Elgaali added that despite its location across the street from the police station, people sell drugs openly around his restaurant. He worried that as soon as the emergency response is over, things would just revert back to the way they were.

“If [dealers] heard there was continuous action happening I think they would go some place outside the Tenderloin,” he said.

Some of those concerns were echoed by city supervisors at a meeting Tuesday, who expressed confusion about the status of the emergency plan that Breed announced in a spree of public appearances in December.

Supervisors Matt Haney and Hillary Ronen criticized the mayor’s plan for an excessive focus on the linkage center, which opened in a limited capacity a month after the emergency was declared and has since been scrutinized for what critics view as a lack of success in connecting clients with shelter and addiction treatment.

Between February 28 and March 6, the most recent week available, the city reported two "completed linkages" to substance use treatment out of nearly 3,000 total engagements. The city reported five completed linkages to either shelter or the city’s homeless coordinating system. A representative from the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing said that the city has not been able to meet the demand of people coming into the linkage center.

“We want to use a model that works, I would’ve expected a lot more shelter placements,” Haney said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Many Tenderloin residents have advocated for a greater police presence to address open-air drug dealing, but said they hadn’t yet noticed a big difference.