Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Join us Thursday for a livestreamed conversation with DA Chesa Boudin

Chesa Boudin attends a press conference in Potrero Hill on November 23, 2021. | Camille Cohen
By The Standard Staff

San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin faces a public reckoning in June in the form of a recall election.

Ahead of the hotly debated vote, The Standard’s editor-in-chief Jonathan Weber sits down with Boudin to discuss the recall, crime in the city and a host of other hot topics.

Don’t miss it: Mark your calendar for Thursday, April 14 at 2 p.m. PST. We'll be live-streaming the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

    We’d also like to hear from you: What questions do you have for the district attorney? Leave a comment below—please make it respectful!—and we’ll do our best to weave it into the conversation.

    Filed Under

    CrimeNewsVideo