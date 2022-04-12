San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin faces a public reckoning in June in the form of a recall election.
Ahead of the hotly debated vote, The Standard’s editor-in-chief Jonathan Weber sits down with Boudin to discuss the recall, crime in the city and a host of other hot topics.
Don’t miss it: Mark your calendar for Thursday, April 14 at 2 p.m. PST. We'll be live-streaming the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
We’d also like to hear from you: What questions do you have for the district attorney? Leave a comment below—please make it respectful!—and we’ll do our best to weave it into the conversation.