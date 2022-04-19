Go slow: SFMTA cuts speed limits for a dozen more streets

Motorists will have to drive slower on several key corridors across the city after a unanimous decision by the city’s transit agency on Tuesday. The targeted corridors are part of the city’s High Injury Network, streets that account for three-quarters of the city’s traffic injuries and fatalities.

The corridors will have their speed limits reduced to 20 mph from 25 mph, and include parts of Castro, Divisadero, Market, Noriega and 3rd streets. Also on the list are sections of Balboa, Stockton and Mission streets, as well as parts of Geneva and West Portal avenues. The changes won’t go into effect for 30 days—and the city will only issue warning citations for the first month they are in effect, giving drivers time to change their habits.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority staff said at a Tuesday meeting that speeding is the leading cause of crashes in San Francisco. In the planning process, the agency cited research that found a person has a 90% chance of surviving being hit by a car moving at 20 mph, versus a 20% chance of survival if the car is moving at 40 mph.

“Even 5 miles per hour is the difference between someone who survives a crash,” said Ryan Reeves, who leads SFMTA’s Vision Zero program.