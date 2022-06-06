The first of two notable police-related items is legislation by District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar. It would require district police stations to develop individual plans for “community policing”—policies which would engender better connections and partnerships between police and neighborhoods in solving problems, such as nuisance crimes and quality of life issues. Strategies mentioned in the legislation include more foot and bike patrols, as well as a community feedback process. The plans would be publicly released and updated annually. The development of neighborhood-specific plans has been mentioned among the recommendations from the Department of Justice in the ongoing Collaborative Reform Initiative with the San Francisco Police Department.