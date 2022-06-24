Thousands of protestors, young and old, gathered at the Phillip Burton Federal Building this evening to decry the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, eliminating reproductive rights nationwide. The rally was one of several taking place in San Francisco and many others across the nation to mark opposition to the ruling.

Protestor Lisa Roth was an abortion clinic worker in 1973 when Roe v. Wade passed. She also remembered thousands of people in the streets that day, except they were cheering.