The pain from open lesions on his backside made sitting, lying down, and walking an excruciating endeavor, even after he was prescribed a strong opioid medication: Dilaudid.

Watson had kissed a friend on the cheek on July 8, and by July 21, he had visited the emergency room three times.

For David Watson, no amount of morphine was enough to numb the pain.

Days before the lesions and the pain, Watson developed a cough. Having just recently recovered from Covid, doctors feared that he had developed pneumonia and put him on the antibiotic Doxycycline. This wiped out his gut bacteria and caused gastrointestinal discomfort and a hemorrhoid.

“You’re killing all the bacteria in your intestines,” Watson said.

The next day, his tongue swelled up and his back and neck muscles had tightened, which are symptoms that have frequently appeared in monkeypox patients, according to Watson. Just days after being exposed to monkeypox, a lesion appeared on his cheek. And some time after that, nearly 20 lesions peppered his body.

The lesions and the hemorrhoid caused Watson excruciating pain and brought him to the hospital three times in four days.

On July 19, during Watson’s second emergency room visit, doctors realized that several of his sores, including some on his hands, had become infected with a secondary bacterial infection, requiring yet another course of antibiotics.

That same day, Watson’s care provider applied for Tpoxx on his behalf—it was that drug that was the turning point, according to Watson. Tpoxx had been used to treat smallpox and was only rarely used in treating monkeypox before the current national outbreak. Watson began taking it on July 23 and noticed an immediate difference.

“Within 24 hours, my pain was cut in half, and by 48 hours, it was cut by two-thirds,” Watson said.

But being prescribed the antiviral drug takes a lot more than a doctor’s note.

Watson said that the process involved a lengthy application, more than a dozen pages long. It had to include pictures of his open sores and be filled out by his doctor. It then had to be approved by the CDC, adding days of delay before the drug could be shipped to him overnight.