I’ve played more games than Barry Bonds’: Meet home run hunter ‘McCovey Cove Dave’

During games, the cove—which is nicknamed for famed Giants first baseman Willie McCovey—becomes host to devoted fans piloting paddleboards, sailboats and kayaks. However, it’s impossible to actually see the field from this vantage point.

Dave Edlund, better known as “McCovey Cove Dave,” attends Giants games perched on top of his kayak in the waters of his namesake, located directly behind the right field wall of the park.

On a summer afternoon in July, throngs of baseball fans made their way along the Embarcadero towards Oracle Park. One of those fans, however, wasn’t destined for a reserved seat in the stadium—instead, he headed straight for the salty waters of McCovey Cove.

“Ball hawking is a sport where baseball fans try to catch souvenir baseballs. It's practiced at all 30 major league parks,” said Edlund. “The high end of the sport is trying to get the homerun, which is the rarest souvenir ball.”

The baseballs that Edlund and his fellow ball hawkers chase should then be considered the rarest of the rare. These are the homeruns (or in some cases exceptionally well-hit foul balls) that make their way over the wall of the stadium and end up in the cove. What ensues is a mad scramble by everyone present on the water to scoop up the piece of memorabilia—and this is where McCovey Cove Dave shines.

“To be a good ball hog in McCovey Cove, you need a certain set of skills. You need to be a fast kayaker. You need to be able to determine where that ball is going to land,” said Edlund.

“You also have to be a good radio listener. Not everybody has the patience to really be ready for every player, and the top ball hawks that I compete against are ready for every player.”