By fall of that year, the fever dream had broken. After spending 90 days in prison on marijuana charges, Kesey was set to go to trial. On Oct. 6, 1966, the U.S. banned LSD. Kesey and the Merry Pranksters resolved to host one last bash, and Halloween seemed the ideal night for the first and only “Trip-or-Treat Festival.”



They gathered a throng of hippies at a warehouse on Harriet Street in SoMa and handed out college diplomas. Now, these flower children weren’t graduating from San Francisco State or University of California Berkeley—or any accredited institution, for that matter. They were celebrating the Acid Test Graduation, or what Wolfe called “the collapse of the Prankster Winterland fantasy.”



As The Chronicle reported, on Halloween night the Merry Pranksters vowed to get high on life, not on drugs. Kesey wanted his followers to graduate from acid use, and if they did, Neal Cassady—the Beat who inspired one of the main characters in Jack Kerouac’s On the Road—would reward them with a diploma. It’s unclear if Kesey’s time in lockup had scared him straight, but he said he wanted his followers to learn from his mistakes. “I’m trying to tread a very thin line,” he told The Chronicle. “If I go too far one way, they’ll put me in jail. If I go too far from the other way, the (acid) heads will say, ‘He’s copping out.’”