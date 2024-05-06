San Francisco’s most powerful political group is in crisis

A Republican billionaire, a real estate developer, a venture capitalist, a famed investor’s wife and a lawyer huddled last week to decide whether Jay Cheng—the head of Neighbors for a Better San Francisco—should continue to serve as the leader of the city’s most powerful political group.

After spending millions to dominate local politics over the past four years, Neighbors was suddenly in the midst of a crisis.

Media outlets were reporting that Cheng had attempted to help hire staff for Mark Farrell’s mayoral campaign, raising questions about improper coordination between the Neighbors political committee and a candidate committee. More disturbingly, old reports of Cheng being accused of sexual battery by an ex-partner in 2010 were resurfacing.

Casting doubt on his claims of innocence then and today, Cheng had confessed in multiple emails—under duress, he said—to sexually assaulting the woman.

“I am sorry for sexually assaulting you,” Cheng wrote. “I tried to rape you and I thank you everyday for not letting me do that to you.”

If there was any doubt that Neighbors officials sensed that their leader was under siege, the organization hired political consultant Sam Singer, the Bay Area’s preeminent crisis communications manager. After the board meeting, Neighbors circled the wagons and launched a coordinated PR campaign.

On Wednesday, the board sent a letter to rattled donors to reassure them that Cheng was innocent of any wrongdoing politically as well as criminally. The letter said that Cheng was ordered by the board to not have any interactions with mayoral candidates or campaigns, and the sexual assault allegations were “behind him” as no criminal or civil charges were ever filed.