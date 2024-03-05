Will Proposition 1, a $6.4 billion mental health initiative championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, win approval from voters? On Friday, three days after polls closed, "yes" votes were still outpacing "no" votes by only a slim margin.

With all precincts partially reporting Friday, 50.3% of voters were backing the measure. The yes's and no's were separated by almost 30,000 votes as counties continued to count vote-by-mail, provisional and other ballots.

In San Francisco, 71.8% of voters were approving the initiative.

Prop. 1 would borrow $6.4 billion to create thousands of new mental health treatment beds. It would also modify a tax on millionaires that funds mental health services.

The only statewide measure on the ballot, Prop. 1 was backed by Newsom, who helped raise millions of dollars to persuade the electorate to support the initiative. The latest campaign finance reports show nearly $21 million was raised by supporters of Prop. 1. Opponents raised a meager $1,000.