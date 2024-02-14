California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging voters to approve a March 5 ballot initiative that he says is needed to tackle the state's homelessness crisis. But social service providers say the measure would threaten programs that keep people from becoming homeless in the first place.

In 2004, voters approved legislation that imposed a tax on millionaires to finance mental health services, generating $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue each year that has mostly gone to counties to fund mental health programs as they see fit under broad guidelines.

Now, Newsom wants to give the state more control over how that money is spent. Proposition 1 would require counties to spend 60% of those funds on housing and programs for homeless people with serious mental illnesses or substance abuse problems.

The single formula would mean rural counties like Butte, with a homeless population of fewer than 1,300 people, would be required to divert the same percentage of funds to housing as urban counties like San Francisco, which has a homeless population six times bigger. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she supports the measure. Butte County officials have expressed concerns.

The funding from the millionaire tax in Butte County has mostly gone to prevention services to combat high suicide and childhood trauma rates. Officials estimated they would have to divert at least 28% of current funding from existing programs toward housing. They say the change could cause cultural centers, peer-support programs, vocational services and even programs working with homeless people to lose funding.

Tiffany McCarter burst into tears when talking about how the African American Family & Cultural Center she runs in rural Oroville, a city in Butte County, might have to close its doors. The 14-year-old center relies heavily on mental health funding from the county.

The center offers an after-school program, art and dance classes and anger management sessions designed to steer young people away from the streets.

McCarter said some have learning disabilities or parents who are incarcerated.