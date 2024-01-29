California mental health advocates divided on Newsom’s Prop. 1

Gov. Gavin Newsom has amassed more than $14.2 million in a campaign war chest for his hallmark mental health initiative, which will appear on the March 5 primary ballot, a sum that eclipses the resources of the measure’s opponents.

He’s drawing from longtime allies in health care, unions and tribes to fund the campaign for Proposition 1, which would issue $6.4 billion in bonds to pay for housing and treatment facilities while also redistributing money raised for mental health services through a tax on high earners.

In contrast, the Californians Against Proposition 1 campaign raised a mere $1,000, according to campaign finance records. Newsom’s opponents mostly are small mental health providers and current users of the mental health system who fear losing resources if voters pass the measure.

To the opponents, this David vs. Goliath matchup represents a fight to save community services, like crisis response teams and peer counseling.

Paul Simmons, director of Californians Against Prop. 1, said opponents include groups “that are actually going to be affected” should the measure pass.

“We are generally the consumer,” Simmons said. “A lot of us are white collar professionals; a lot of us are on the verge of homelessness. We’re a broad range, but we’re not the people that are going to give $20,000 or a million dollars.”

But the powerful Yes on 1 campaign, including Newsom, counters that opponents are propping up a broken system that doesn’t reach those with the most critical needs.

“Prop. 1 has a broad and diverse coalition … because it will finally fix our broken mental health care system and move people permanently off the streets, out of tents and into treatment,” the Yes on 1 campaign told CalMatters in a statement. “That’s why first responders, mental health professionals, doctors, nurses, veteran groups and more support the measure, unlike the opposition, which is funded by extremists who want to maintain the status quo.”

Newsom and supporters tout the proposition as a potential solution to the state’s dual opioid and homelessness crises. According to their estimates, the bond would build 4,350 housing units, with roughly half set aside for veterans, as well as 6,800 mental health and addiction disorder treatment slots.

Researchers estimate California has a shortage of roughly 8,000 in-patient adult treatment beds. More than 171,000 Californians live on the streets, 6% of whom are veterans.

Newsom, who has championed mental health reform more than any other governor in recent history, says the state has invested a total of $28 billion in the system during his tenure.

Sen. Susan Eggman, a Democrat from Stockton and former social worker, authored part of the legislation that created Prop. 1. She said the measure will provide the final funding and infrastructure to complete California’s mental health transformation.