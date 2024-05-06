The east shoulder contains an elevator bank. The west shoulder functions as a ventilation shaft. It’s an enormous void, a little like a chasm on the Death Star. When a team of three from The Standard got a guided tour that went all the way to the pyramid’s beacon, the railing next to that abyss was essentially base camp.

From sidewalk level, San Francisco’s most famous building seems like any other high-rise—a different shape, sure, but a vertical cubicle farm all the way up. That’s not the case staring down from the summit. The elevators only run to the 48th floor, just below the top of the pyramid’s “shoulders,” those broad, blocky fins approximately 600 feet above the street.

The sweatiest my palms have ever been was about a quarter of the way up the spire of the Transamerica Pyramid, looking through a set of open metal stairs to the floor 50 feet below.

Eventually, we made it to the space that houses the beacon. Like everything else about William Pereira’s modernist 1972 masterpiece, that dazzlingly intense, bluish light is set to undergo a major overhaul as part of a $400 million renovation. Luxury developer Michael Shvo is reimagining the building from top to bottom, installing amenities like a spa and a sky bar, as well as an all-new lighting scheme that will announce the Transamerica Pyramid’s presence by night the way its distinctive shape already does by day.

I don’t think of myself as having a fear of heights, but that was before my stomach itself started sweating. Aside from the time I went hang-gliding in Brazil with a guide who didn’t speak English, I can’t remember a time when I was so acutely afraid of losing my grip on a metal bar and plummeting to my death.

To get to the top, we climbed 10 terrifying sets of stairs—and then a ladder that’s followed by another ladder. The spire’s “walls,” we learned, are translucent plastic cladding that’s more or less open to the elements. That means on foggy days, the steps and railings become slick with moisture.

Office as resort

Even though the Transamerica Corporation vacated the building in 1999, Shvo has no plans to rename it. Pretty much everything else about it is going to change, though. The guiding principle, of “office as resort,” will bring a vibe associated with luxe tech campuses into downtown San Francisco.

The ground level has already been redesigned to feel more welcoming. Having bought the pyramid for $650 million in 2020, Shvo enlisted Norman Foster, the British architect best known in the Bay Area for Apple’s spaceship-like headquarters in Cupertino. Foster + Partners raised the Transamerica lobby ceiling by about 4 feet, revealing K-braces and other geometric details that opened it up to the sunlight. Quartz, sourced from the same Mexican quarry as the building’s facade, was mixed with mortar to give the space some extra sparkle that concrete can’t provide. Overall, in the words of one Shvo representative, it was like ripping up tired shag carpet to reveal a parquet wood floor beneath.

The renovation extends outside the building, too. The redwood plaza behind the pyramid—one of the city’s many privately owned public open spaces, or POPOS—is set to reopen to the public later this year. With less concrete hardscape and a more organic feel, it’s intended to make the building, still San Francisco’s second-tallest after Salesforce Tower, feel like less of a monolith.

A vestibule at the rear will become a space called the Court Club, and in September, it will house an exhibition of Foster’s work plus a history of the Montgomery Block, the hub for writers and bohemians like Jack London and Mark Twain that once occupied the site. An alley that runs for half a block immediately behind the pyramid, Mark Twain Street, has also been planted with western redbuds, transforming it from its prior incarnation as a loading dock for Recology trucks.