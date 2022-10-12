SF voters lose faith in city’s homeless solutions

Asked who or what is to blame for the city’s homelessness crisis, 57% of respondents pointed to a lack of mental illness care and services, while 53% cited a lack of a clear solution to the problem. Fifty-two percent blamed long standing poor management by City Hall, while half of respondents blamed poor management by the mayor, supervisors and homelessness agencies.

Homelessness is a top concern for San Franciscans, many of whom blame city leadership, drug addiction and a lack of appropriate services for the seemingly intractable problem.

Fewer respondents blamed a lack of new housing (32%), other residents who block efforts to create shelters and affordable housing (31%) and poor decisions by unhoused individuals (29%).

The fall SF Standard Voter Poll surveyed 944 registered voters in English and Simplified Chinese about their opinions on the city, its government and its challenges. Fielded by Embold Research from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7, 2022, the poll results are representative of the SF voter population within an error range of +/-3.9%. The study aimed to take a deeper look at the findings from The Standard's Spring 2022 Voter Poll.

Visible homelessness is fueling safety concerns among San Franciscans: Sixty-four percent of poll respondents said they feel less or much less safe in the city versus a year ago; of those, 71% cited seeing more homeless people as the main reason they feel less safe. Sixty percent cited more interactions with "people that made them feel unsafe,” and 33% percent of respondents said they had been a victim of crime.

“I wish it was more safe to walk around, but my husband and I have both been assaulted on the streets by random homeless people having breakdowns,” said one poll respondent.