Seven must-do fall hikes in the SF Bay Area

If you want to wow visiting friends, a great view is a must. And fall is a great time of year to take in vistas topped by pristine blue skies. In the city, it is easy to take a quick whirl around Mount Davidson, San Francisco’s tallest hill. Done that? Move on to the summit of San Bruno Mountain (easier than it sounds), just south of the city, or make a day of it with a trip to Angel Island The former immigration station offers a glimpse of history, and the trails deliver 360-degrees of bay and Golden Gate views from the top of Mount Livermore.