Driver charged with manslaughter in collision that killed elderly Asian woman

The other victim is stable now after being rushed to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Robert Green, 47, allegedly drove while intoxicated by drugs and struck two pedestrians on a Sunset District street on the morning of Oct. 24. Sixty-six-year-old Huansu He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced manslaughter charges against a driver in a fatal traffic crash that killed an elderly Asian woman and seriously injured another victim.

“We will seek justice for the victims and hold Robert Green accountable for his crimes,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Pedestrians should be able to cross the street without having to fear for their lives.”

Green will be represented by the San Francisco Office of the Public Defender.

After the crash, Green remained on the scene and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He remains in custody, charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs causing injury, and reckless driving.