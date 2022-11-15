‘Flash bangs, camo dudes, huge military vehicle’: FBI raids SF home

The FBI raided a San Francisco home in Bernal Heights early Tuesday morning.
The home was located in the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue, close to the Alemany Farmer's Market.
One witness took to Reddit to explain what they saw, writing: "Flash bangs, camo dudes, huge military vehicle, shouting 'FBI!' The whole shebang (sic). A camo dude on the perimeter was absolutely getting his ear talked off by an older neighborhood resident. They spent the next three hours going through the house."
A spokesperson for FBI San Francisco said: "The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity this morning in the 1000 block of Tompkins Avenue. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time."