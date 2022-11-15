Pelosi attacker David DePape pleads not guilty to federal charges

Alleged hammer attacker David DePape appeared in federal court for the first time on charges relating to the assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

DePape faces federal charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee, and of assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape pleaded not guilty on all charges.

He is suspected of attacking Paul Pelosi in the family’s Pacific Heights home.

DePape has separately been charged in state court with attempted murder, burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a family member of an elected official, for all of which he pleaded not guilty.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has said that DePape faces 13 years to life in prison if found guilty on state charges.

DePape allegedly entered the Pelosi home by breaking through a rear glass door and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer at least once before being arrested by San Francisco police officers at the scene.