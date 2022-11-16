The FBI raided San Francisco's Hells Angels clubhouse Tuesday in connection with a murder at a Chris Stapleton concert.

The concert took place June 18 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Mountain View firefighters found 41-year-old Bakersfield resident, Juan Gonzalez, unresponsive at the Stage Right Cafe. He was pronounced dead in the hospital a week later.

Also during that concert, an off-duty police officer was brutally assaulted by a group of men near portable restrooms before they walked away from the area.

Officers immediately began investigating, and over the course of the next several days, investigators learned that all parties involved seemed to know one another and appeared to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, Mountain View police said.

On Nov. 15, in coordination and collaboration with several local and federal partners, Mountain View teams executed arrest and search warrants at the homes of the suspects as well as a search warrant on the Hells Angels clubhouse on Tennessee Street in San Francisco. All suspects were arrested without incident.