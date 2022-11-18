Self-described "energy healers" who felt "the call" to help heal Elon Musk said they took a private jet Friday to the Bay Area to visit Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

The couple, Raj Lahoti and Morgan King, are tech entrepreneurs who met at an NFT conference and now live together at their Del Mar home in San Diego. They claim that their presence at Twitter HQ is not a PR stunt or a prank, unlike the people who posed as fired workers after Musk took over and made mass layoffs.

"We have no agenda. This is not business for us," Lahoti said. The two said they were at Twitter HQ to support humanity and "bring a vibration of community."

The pair, who in their description have been together "lifetimes" (which is seven months, as it happens), have been waiting outside Twitter HQ for company owner Musk since around 2:45 p.m.