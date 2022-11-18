Be your own sommelier: Expert Thanksgiving wine pairings

With the arduous work that goes into preparing a turkey dinner, wine pairings may feel like an afterthought—until it’s carving time and your relatives begin piling into the dining room.

It’s no wonder that the Saturday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest days of the year at wine shops around the U.S.

But worry not. The Standard asked three local wine experts to put together their picks for the perfect pairings for Thanksgiving dinner.

The bottom line? Serve what you like to drink.