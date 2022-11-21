Displaced by war, Ukrainian teenager finds home in San Francisco

Among them is Yura Polishchuk, a 13-year-old boy who enjoyed an idyllic life of school, soccer and piano lessons before the war. But unlike most child refugees from Ukraine, he fled alone.

Since then, more than 7 million people have sought refuge abroad, mostly in Europe.

Missiles rained down on cities across the country. Millions of Ukrainians fled their homes.

As dawn broke on Feb. 24, explosions rocked Ukraine. After months of massing its troops on the border, Russia had just invaded.

“I wasn’t ready for them to be so cool,” he said. “I’m glad I’m living with them.”

He said he longs to return home to Ukraine. But he now feels meeting the Yurkeviches was “mega luck.”

Saying goodbye to his parents was “super hard—more hard than to see the war, the bombings,” Polishchuk told The Standard in English, a language he’s still working to master.

In San Francisco, Yura found a home with Jane and Stas Yurkevich and their two children, who answered a call to host him.

Yura is just one of nearly two-thirds of Ukrainian children who were forced to flee their homes by Russia’s invasion, according to United Nations data . But his is not just a story of displacement: It’s also about the bonds that are built when ordinary people offer a helping hand to those in need.

It’s a journey that only ended this summer when he arrived in San Francisco.

Unable to travel with his son due to restrictions on military-age men leaving the country, Yura’s father sent him across the border in March with a group of volunteers. That set the boy on an odyssey that took him through parts of Europe, over the ocean and across the United States.

Unexpected Attack

Yura, his father and his grandmother spent the first days of the war sheltering from Russian airstrikes in their basement. His mother—his parents are divorced—was in an even worse predicament. Like many Kyivans, she was spending her nights hiding in the subway station, one of the few safe places.

“I was shocked, but I didn’t realize how bad it is,” Yura told The Standard. “So I was kinda glad that I’m not going to school.”

On the morning of Feb. 24, he said his father and grandmother awoke him and told him that Russia had invaded. It was difficult to comprehend.

Like many Ukrainians, Yura never expected war to touch his peaceful life in Kyiv.

The sounds of shelling were frequent and fighter jets flew low over the city, causing houses to shudder. Uncertainty reigned in the Ukrainian capital.

Once, when Yura ventured out with a friend to walk their dogs, they saw a man wearing a white band around his arm. They didn’t think much of it at the time. Later, they saw on the news that this person was likely a Russian operative, sent to help undermine Ukrainian defense or even plant bombs in the city.

Those early days of the war were extremely scary, Yura says.

“I felt like I would die in like two minutes,” he said. “I thought that this was my last minutes, because you never know what’s going to happen next.”

Eventually, his father made a difficult decision: He would send his son abroad, where he would be safer and could continue his education in peace. But with no airlines flying to Ukraine, the challenge was getting him there.

He arranged for volunteers to take his son to Europe and put him on a plane to New Jersey, where they had relatives. Then, they headed west to the Hungarian border.

It’s a memory Yura will never forget. Before crossing into Hungary on March 12, he looked back and saw his father in tears.