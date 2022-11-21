‘A Taylor Swift Rave’ coming to downtown San Francisco

Swifties rejoice! If you missed your chance to nab tickets to The Eras Tour—which sold out instantaneously last week—you can still shake it off to all of Tay Tay’s biggest hits at the recently announced “Taylor Rave,” which comes to San Francisco’s August Hall on Feb. 3. (See the flyer below the info box.)

No … Taylor Swift will not, in all likelihood, be there. Nevertheless, Candi Pop Presents, the production outfit behind the party, promises “a night full of Taylor Swift originals, remixes, lasers, neons, balloons and more!”