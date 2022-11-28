Guide to San Francisco’s holiday tree lighting ceremonies

It seems as though before the turkey and stuffing were even cleared from the Thanksgiving table, San Francisco was eager to focus its celebrations on the next holiday. Macy’s Union Square unveiled its annual Holiday Windows with adoptable dogs and cats from the SF SPCA mid-November, and its towering “Great Tree” has been lit for weeks. If you’re wondering how you missed the annual lighting ceremony, there (unusually) wasn’t one this year.
But don’t worry, because San Francisco is about to twinkle a little bit brighter with holiday tree lighting ceremonies nearly every day this week and into early December. Here is where you can catch them.
1. Castro Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony
🗓️ Nov. 28, 2022
🕡 6 p.m.
2. The Ritz-Carlton Tree Lighting Ceremony
🗓️ Nov. 29, 2022
🕡 5:30-7:30 p.m.
3. Thrive City Winter Wonderland: Lighting Ceremony
🗓️ Nov. 30, 2022
🕡 6-8 p.m.
4. Jingle All the Way on JFK
🗓️ Dec. 1, 2022
🕡 3-8 p.m.
5. Holiday Lights: The Presidio’s Traditional Tree-Lighting
🗓️ Dec. 2, 2022
🕡 5-6:30 p.m.
6. Civic Center Plaza Holiday Tree Lighting 2022
🗓️ Dec. 7, 2022
🕡 4-7 p.m.