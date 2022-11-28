Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Arts & Entertainment

Guide to San Francisco’s holiday tree lighting ceremonies

Mayor London Breed speaks at a press conference at Union Square on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 in San Francisco, Calif., in front of a large holiday tree that is lit up in the evenings. | Paul Kuroda for The Standard
By Morgan Ellis

It seems as though before the turkey and stuffing were even cleared from the Thanksgiving table, San Francisco was eager to focus its celebrations on the next holiday. Macy’s Union Square unveiled its annual Holiday Windows with adoptable dogs and cats from the SF SPCA mid-November, and its towering “Great Tree” has been lit for weeks. If you’re wondering how you missed the annual lighting ceremony, there (unusually) wasn’t one this year.

But don’t worry, because San Francisco is about to twinkle a little bit brighter with holiday tree lighting ceremonies nearly every day this week and into early December. Here is where you can catch them.

1. Castro Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

🗓️ Nov. 28, 2022

🕡 6 p.m.

📍Castro and 18th streets, San Francisco

2. The Ritz-Carlton Tree Lighting Ceremony

🗓️ Nov. 29, 2022

🕡 5:30-7:30 p.m.

📍The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

3. Thrive City Winter Wonderland: Lighting Ceremony

🗓️ Nov. 30, 2022

🕡 6-8 p.m.

📍1 Warriors Way, San Francisco

4. Jingle All the Way on JFK

🗓️ Dec. 1, 2022

🕡 3-8 p.m.

📍501 Stanyan St., San Francisco

5. Holiday Lights: The Presidio’s Traditional Tree-Lighting

🗓️ Dec. 2, 2022

🕡 5-6:30 p.m.

📍Presidio Community YMCA, San Francisco

6. Civic Center Plaza Holiday Tree Lighting 2022

🗓️ Dec. 7, 2022

🕡 4-7 p.m.

📍Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco

@sfstandard

There’s nearly a tree lighting ceremony every day this week. What’s your favorite holiday tree in SF? 🎄 #sanfrancisco #sf #fyp

♬ Christmas song "Let's decorate" - 3KTrack

Morgan Ellis can be reached at morgan@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmentVideo